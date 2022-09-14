Police: Woman dead after standoff at Sioux Falls apartment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A large law enforcement presence is responding to an incident at an apartment in southwest Sioux Falls.

UPDATE 9:30 a.m.: Officer Sam Clemens provided additional details regarding the shooting.

Officers received a call around 7:30 a.m. regarding a family dispute in a southwest Sioux Falls apartment. Arriving officers knocked on the door and made partial entry into the apartment when the suspect started firing shots at the officers. There was a child approximately five years old that was near the door, and officers were able to grab that child and left the apartment.

The officers made the report that shots were fired and called for reinforcement. Multiple law enforcement representatives responded, including police, sheriffs, both the police and sheriff’s SWAT teams, negotiators, game fish and park, and highway patrol.

Negotiators were talking with the suspect when they heard another child inside. The suspect had made a call to somebody and said that he had shot the woman in the apartment. Officers were unsure whether that was a true statement and decided to check on the woman and assure the safety of the child. The SWAT team entered the apartment and the suspect turned the gun on himself and fired a shot.

Clemens reported a woman was found dead in the apartment. The other child, approximately nine years old, was unharmed. The suspect has been transported to a hospital.

Officers did not fire any shots in this incident.

Previously: Authorities have not released any details as to the nature of Wednesday morning’s incident. The apartment is located on S. Willow Avenue, roughly two blocks southeast of the intersection of 41st Street and Western Avenue.

Units from several law enforcement agencies, including Sioux Falls police, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office, and the South Dakota Highway Patrol are at the scene. Officers appear to have barricaded the apartment off, and are not allowing the public to get within a block of the building.

This is a developing news story. Check back with Dakota News Now for updates.

