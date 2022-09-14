National and South Dakota employers recruit enterprising students

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Recruiters come from coast to coast to the South Dakota Mines career fair, with state employers hoping to contribute to the growing high-tech economy by keeping Mines students in the state.

In recent years, area politicians, educators, and business leaders have pointed to what they call the “brain drain” impacting South Dakota. With many high school and college graduates leaving the state for opportunities elsewhere.

“Two things I think we can do to keep them in Rapid City. One, first and foremost, more opportunities for scientists and engineers; and then not only that even for opportunities that we already have they need to be competitive opportunities,” said Matthew Hanley of South Dakota Mines.

To continue to encourage graduates to stay in South Dakota, the state and other industries are offering a new scholarship program that hopefully will attract students to join businesses that are in great need of skilled and trained workers. The career fair at South Dakota Mines puts employers directly in touch with enterprising young people.

