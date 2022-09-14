Cooler temps with some rain the next few days

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:34 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Some showers and small storms are possible this evening, especially in the Black Hills. However, we likely aren’t going to see a lot of heavy rain. Tomorrow we will see cloudy skies, but little to no rainfall. Friday we are going to start mostly sunny, but then we are going to see storms move into the area in the evening and impact most of our area. Temperatures tomorrow and for the weekend will be very nice with highs in the 70s for most of our area.

