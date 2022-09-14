Canyon Lake bike path is set to close because of construction

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Part of Rapid City’s bike path will be closed due to a reconstruction and repair project.

The bike path section from Chapel Lane Bridge to the Cleghorn Canyon area will be closed to the public beginning Monday, Sept. 19 until a nearby reconstruction and repair sewer project is completed.

Detour signs will reroute pedestrians and bikers to the sidewalk adjacent to Jackson Boulevard in the affected area as to avoid the construction area.

