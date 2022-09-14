Black Hills Works celebrates Direct Support Professionals

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -This week, Black Hills Works Foundation is celebrating Direct Support Professionals.

People with intellectual or developmental disabilities can be quite independent on their own but it doesn’t hurt to have direct support in their daily lives. This is where direct support professional come into the picture.

Their day-to-day duties include a variety of things such as handing out medication, making food and transportation duties along with other things that support the individual.

Jameson McClain is a direct support professional who has worked with the Black Hills Works Foundation for three years.

“Originally, I was motivated by my family my mother used to work with the agency but coming into the position getting to build relationships has always been my favorite part which has kept me to stay, building relationships with all the people supported has been great,” said McClain.

One of those relationships is with Cindy Mosset, who had nothing but good things to say about her direct support professional.

“We go shopping and he’s a good person to hang around if he wants to,” said Cindy Mosset, one of the individuals that McClain supports.

A DPS is a crucial job as they work to support people in becoming valued and participating members of their community.

“I think it’s important because even with adults with disabilities they have every right to do things even if they need support, and being able to provide those supports is crucial for the community, and that they can have lives that they want to live and they want to direct on their own,” said McClain.

Black Hills Works supports nearly 600 adults with disabilities in Rapid City and employs over 350 direct support professionals.

