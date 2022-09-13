Trial begins for woman accused of killing expectant mother, cutting unborn baby out of her

By Amanda Alvarado and Fred Gamble
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:05 AM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) - The trial is underway in the capital murder trial of a Texas woman accused of killing a pregnant woman and the fetus she allegedly cut out of the woman’s womb, KSLA reports.

Taylor Parker, 29, faces the death penalty if convicted of the October 2020 death of Reagan Hancock, 21, and the kidnapping of the unborn baby, Braxlynn, who was later pronounced dead at an Oklahoma hospital.

On Monday, Parker entered the courtroom to face a jury on the charges.

The day started with Parker pleading not guilty.

In opening statements, attorneys with the prosecution said Parker committed the crimes not because she wanted a baby but because she did not want to lose her boyfriend.

The attorneys also said Hancock was stabbed and cut around 100 times, with a scalpel being used to remove the fetus.

Witnesses said Parker was unable to carry a child after having a hysterectomy. According to witnesses, Parker offered them $100,000 to be surrogates.

The prosecution said Parker ordered from the internet a suit that made her look pregnant, faking pregnancy for nearly 10 months, all while hunting for a victim.

Defense attorneys said this is a complicated case, both factually and emotionally, and asked the jury to be fair.

Officials say it could take a couple of weeks to try this case.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Suspected’ human remains found after Belle Fourche house fire
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
Oceti Sakowin Community Academy
Rapid City gets its first Indigenous school
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee

Latest News

Executives are hoping a major investment in restaurants and advertising will strengthen the...
Burger King has $400M plan to make you fall in love with the Whopper again
Britain's King Charles III, center, and other members of the royal family hold a vigil at the...
King Charles in Belfast; queen’s coffin to return to London
Some members of the younger generation are asking why the United Kingdom still has a royal...
Younger Brits question relevance of monarchy
FILE - A driver delivers 8,500 gallons of gasoline at an ARCO gas station in Riverside, Calif.,...
Inflation slows for 2nd straight month to still-high 8.3% over previous year
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Trump’s PAC faces scrutiny amid intensifying legal probes