Thick Haze and Warm Today

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Lots of smoke and haze in the sky again today as smoke from the western wildfires drifts overhead. Visibility might be reduced at times, and poor air quality could become an issue, especially in Wyoming where an air quality alert is in effect. Also, extreme fire danger today in Wyoming - Red Flag Warning in effect there, as well.

Monsoon moistures finally moves into the area tomorrow, and sticks around through Friday. There will be a chance of isolated afternoon and evening thundershowers, but the precipitation will be quite spotty. Temperatures will be cooler later this week with highs in the 70s, closer to normal.

Warmer and drier weather returns this weekend into early next week with more 80s in the forecast.

