Medical marijuana dispensary set to open in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As medical marijuana is legal in South Dakota, another new dispensary is opening soon in Rapid City. But it can be a slow the process to open dispensaries.

Still, business owners say the prolonged process is beneficial because of the length of time it takes to bring the product to the public. You have to grow and cultivate the plant and then harvest it. After the harvest comes the extraction process. This can be done in various ways to extract oils. Then the produce is ready to go to the public.

“The product has been harvested, it’s been dried, it’s been cured, we’re just waiting on the testing to go through. There’s only one testing facility in the entire state of South Dakota so we’re just getting some backup right now. We’re just holding out for the best product; We want to make sure that we start with our best foot forward,” said Michael Graham.

