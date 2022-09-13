Cooler temps to end the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We will continue to see wildfire smoke across our area throughout the night. An Air Quality Alert remains in effect for Northeast Wyoming until 1pm tomorrow. We also have a Red Flag Warning in effect for parts of Northeast Wyoming until 8pm this evening. Tomorrow we could see some showers in the evening, but nothing is expected to be heavy. Temperatures tomorrow will still be hot in the South Dakota Plains, but cooler for Northeast Wyoming. Most of our area will see highs in the 70s by the end of the week.

