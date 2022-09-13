Attempt to sell stolen copper ends with arrests in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Thousands of dollars-worth of copper fittings was stolen from a Rapid City construction site but the suspected thieves were snagged when they tried to sell it.

The three Rapid City people, 25-year-old Christopher Peters, 22-year-old Michael Spack, and 35-year-old Jeanine Yarbar, were arrested and charged with receiving stolen property. Two of them, Spack and Yarbar, were also charged with possession of a controlled substance. When their vehicle was searched, police found more stolen items, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

The burglary occurred sometime before 7:45 a.m. Monday. Police did not release the site of the burglary to avoid having it possibly targeted again.

