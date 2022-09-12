Spearfish sees an uptick in illegal garbage dumping

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Spearfish’s public safety department has received an uptick in complaints about illegal garbage dumping.

This means people are throwing their trash away in private, commercial, or residential dumpsters that are not intended for public use.

Officials say they’ve seen an increase in city trash cans and construction site roll-away dumpsters being used without permission and that partaking in this illegal activity amounts to theft.

”We have an issue with as much development that we have going on anyway, with refuse blowing from those construction sites anyway. When those dumpsters get overfilled, then installation and other pieces of debris end up blowing out of those dumpsters. One of the complaints of the contractor is ‘half of the things in my dumpster aren’t even mine,’” said Pat Rotert the Public Safety Director for Spearfish.

Rotert said you need to use your own receptacles and if you’re caught illegal trash dumping, you’ll be charged with criminal theft of services.

