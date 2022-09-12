Meet Wiley, a paws-itvely good boy

Wiley is senior dog, that likes peace, quiet, and long walks in the park.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Keith Grant
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:18 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Meet Wiley, a medium dog, with a big heart. Wiley is an eight-year-old Australian Shepard and American Blue Heeler mix and loves to be outside, but just like old men, he loves peace and quiet. For a handsome gentleman, he is quite active and loves to fetch and go on walks. For a limited time at the Humane Society of the Black Hills, Wiley’s adoption fee is $50.

