Meet Wiley, a paws-itvely good boy

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Meet Wiley, a medium dog, with a big heart. Wiley is an eight-year-old Australian Shepard and American Blue Heeler mix and loves to be outside, but just like old men, he loves peace and quiet. For a handsome gentleman, he is quite active and loves to fetch and go on walks. For a limited time at the Humane Society of the Black Hills, Wiley’s adoption fee is $50.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.