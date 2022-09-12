‘Suspected’ human remains found after Belle Fourche house fire

(PxHere | PxHere)
By KOTA Staff
Sep. 12, 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Several law enforcement agencies are investigating circumstances around suspected human remains found after a house fire in Belle Fourche Sunday.

The fire was about 5:30 a.m., at 19145 Canyon Lane.

South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation agents were asked by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the scene, conduct interviews, and execute a search warrant. However, no further information was released. The investigation also involves the state fire marshal.

