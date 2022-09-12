Governor Noem recovering from back surgery

Despite the surgery, Noem says she will “continue to carry out my duties”
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:13 AM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is recovering from back surgery she had at the Mayo Clinic, according to a release from her office.

This, the release stated, was following several weeks of medical treatment in South Dakota for a back injury.

“Governor Noem developed an acute condition impacting her lumbar spine. She underwent successful surgery and is well on her way to a full recovery. The governor is in excellent health,” her surgeon, Dr. Mohamad Bydon said.

Despite the surgery, Noem says she will “continue to carry out my duties.”

“Surgery was successful, and I am thankful that I am on the road to making a full recovery,” Noem said. “As part of that recovery, I have to abide by certain limitations on my activity in order to allow my back to heal properly.”

This includes limiting the amount of time the governor stands or travels.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Oceti Sakowin Community Academy
Rapid City gets its first Indigenous school
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
The beds built will be donated to children who are in need of a bed to sleep on.
‘77 Beds for 77 Sleepy heads
FILE - This Feb. 7, 2012 photo shows a cross on a grave at the Wounded Knee National Historic...
South Dakota tribes buy land near Wounded Knee massacre site

Latest News

One of the banners in Hill City promoting the 23rd annual quilt show
Hill City hosts 23rd annual quilt show
A man holding a flag climbing up the Grand Staircase in Hot Springs in honor of the fallen...
9/11 grand stair challenge in Hot Springs to honor the fallen heroes and victims
Oceti Sakowin Community Academy
Rapid City gets its first Indigenous school
The community came together in Box Elder to enjoy their Patriot Day Parade.
Box Elder hosts annual Patriot Day Celebration