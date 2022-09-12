Cooler temps for the end of the week

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:21 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We have an Air Quality Alert in effect for Northeast Wyoming until 1pm tomorrow due to the wildfire smoke. The smoke looks to clear out of our area on Wednesday. We also have a Fire Weather Watch from noon-8pm tomorrow for parts of Northeast Wyoming. Temperatures will still be a little bit warm tomorrow with most of our area seeing highs in the mid-80s. Temperatures will be in the 70s to end the week, and we also have some chances of rain for Thursday and Friday.

