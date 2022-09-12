An Unseasonably Warm Start to the Week (Hazy, Too!)

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:36 AM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Unseasonably warm and hazy weather is expected early this week as the high pressure ridge rebuilds over the area. Highs will be 10 or more degrees above normal through Wednesday. There will also be extensive smoke from western wildfires the next couple of days.

A trough later this week will bring a drop in temperatures - back to normal - and a chance of widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. At this time, no widespread rain is expected.

Next weekend looks mostly dry and warmer again.

