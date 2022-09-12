9/11 grand stair challenge in Hot Springs to honor the fallen heroes and victims

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Challenge Dakota turned up the heat in Hot Springs with an early morning tribute to the heroes and victims of the September 11 attacks 21 years ago.

The 9th annual Grand Staircase Challenge was held to honor the heroes and victims of the attack on the World Trade Center. Along with families sharing knowledge of the tragic event with the younger generations. Many felt that passing the memory of this event would help prevent another tragedy like this from happening again.

“It’s become a compelling and meaningful event to remember, and I think one of the biggest things is to pass the history on to young generations in order to make sure another incident like this does not happen again,” said Dusty Pence.

For some, the challenge might’ve been difficult but for others, the difficulty stood as a symbol of what the first responders had to go through trying to save people while the towers were falling.

“It’s the meaning behind climbing the stairs fifteen times, it’s equal to going up or going down one of the towers depending on where you were, whether you were a firefighter going up or an employee trying to go down. As you climb the staircase you remember everybody’s lives that were lost,” said Jill Mattson.

Event participants had to sign a waiver before taking on the challenge but that did not discourage people from climbing the staircase. In fact, some participants would even encourage more people to come out next year if they could not climb the stairs Sunday.

“Well I’d recommend it, and if you’ve never done it before walk out and stand at the bottom of the stairs, look to the top and then start climbing, but don’t look up again until you get to the top ... and then you’ll be hooked,” said Hal Glanville.

This year’s event also honored the 40 heroes of United Flight 93 who prevented the plane from reaching Washington, D.C.

