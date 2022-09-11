St. Thomas More moves to 3-0 with blowout win

Sturgis survives Aberdeen Central in home opener
STM 9-10
STM 9-10(Ben Burns)
By Ben Burns
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 10:42 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Despite losing their starting quarterback to injury in their first game, the St. Thomas More football team continues to win, lighting up the scoreboard in their victory over Belle Fourche. Meanwhile, the Sturgis Scoopers came away with their second win of the season in their home opener at Woodle Field. Ben Burns has those highlights and more.

