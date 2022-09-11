‘77 Beds for 77 Sleepy heads

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -In celebration of their 45th class reunion the Rapid City Central High School class of ‘77 decided to show some love to the community that helped give them an education. In the spirit of giving the class of ‘77 completed a community project today. The goal of the project was to build and outfit 77 twin beds that would be donated to children in the community.

The class partnered with the Rapid City chapter of the Sleep in Heavenly Peace Organization to complete the project. In addition, the class also raised funds for mattresses, pillows, and sheets to go with each bed built. The Class of 1977 are no strangers to giving back to the community as each reunion they celebrate by completing a building project that supports the community.

“We have a unique class we have always had comradery we’ve always had companionship and for us it’s a reason to get together, more importantly it’s a reason to give back to the community that gave to us,” said Brett Sutton, a member of the class of ‘77 and project coordinator.

The project doubled its goals for beds and were able to build 125 beds for children in the community.

‘It exceeded our expectations, we have numerous volunteers here from their class, they’re doing a great job they’re actually way ahead of schedule on how many beds we wanted to build today, the participation is overwhelming and I’m just relay impressed with their class and what they’re doing,” said Katie Bates, chapter President of the Sleep in Heavenly Peace Organization.

In addition to the beds built the class also held a quilt drive in which many area quilters donated handmade quilts to go along with each bed. Julie Graham Glasford who is the quilt donation lead would like to thank everyone for their hard work and donations as they received over 150 handmade quilts.

