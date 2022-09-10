Elk bugling programs and cave tours offered at Wind Cave

Elk at Wind Cave National Park.
Elk at Wind Cave National Park.(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:18 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wind Cave National Park offers the Rocky Mountain elk bugling program and cave tours as the elks high-pitched whistle signals the arrival of fall and the elk’s mating season.

Beginning Wednesday, September 14, rangers will be giving brief interpretive programs about elk before leading a caravan to a nearby pullout to listen for them.

These one-hour programs are offered Monday, Wednesday and Saturday evenings through Saturday, October 8. Participants meet at the Wind Cave Visitor Center front lawn at 7 p.m. and are encouraged to bring a flashlight, a camp chair or blanket to sit on, and to dress warmly.

To listen to an elk’s bugling call, visit the park’s website at https://www.nps.gov/thingstodo/elk-bugling-wica.htm

