Warmer temperatures by the end of the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures today are much colder with most of our area only peaking in the 50s. Temperatures overnight will be the coldest they’ve been since May. Some parts of our area will drop into the 30s. Temperatures tomorrow will be warmer, but still well below average with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Warmer temperatures for next week, but nothing compared to what we saw earlier this week. Highs for most of next week will be in the lower 80s and upper 70s.

