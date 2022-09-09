Umbrellas and jackets are must-have items for today

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

It was a rainy start to this morning with periods of rain expected to continue into this afternoon. These showers and thunderstorms will remain a possibility after 12 pm this afternoon then a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms until 7pm tonight.

Today we are not expected to be warm by any means interior portions of the Black Hills will be in the 40s while outlying areas will be in the 50s to 60s. Lows tonight will be in the 30s to 40s with partly cloudy skies and the chance for isolated t-storms before 7pm.

Over the next several days today will be our chilliest day with rain. Saturday the sunshine returns with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. Sunday we start seeing temperatures in the 70s and 80s. By Monday we move back into above normal temperatures with highs in the 80s, but we do look to start slightly cooling down into the low 80s once more by Wednesday.

