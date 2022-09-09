Rapid City mourns the passing of Julie Jensen

By Kayla Henderson
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:28 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City lost a driving force in promoting not only the town but the entire Black Hills when Julie Jensen passes away this week. She was 65 years old.

Over the years Jensen served both as CEO for Visit Rapid City and director of the Rapid City Convention and Visitor’s Bureau. She was well loved by her colleagues, family and the community.

“She was this really bright energy, and really committed to not only driving tourism and what we do as an industry but also really driving the quality of life for Rapid City and residents. There wasn’t anything that she didn’t touch with passion and enthusiasm, and she really helped set Visit Rapid City up to continue to evolve and go to the next place,” said Brook Kaufman, president and CEO for Visit Rapid City

Funeral services for Jensen will be Friday, Sept. 9th at Blessed Sacrament Church.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dead toddler found inside a vehicle in Clark
Motorcyclist killed in weekend crash
Missing person found deceased at Stratobowl
Missing person found deceased at Stratobowl
2800 block of Sheridan Heights Drive.
Three Rapid City suspects arrested for burglary and drugs
Will McDonald, Cattle Rancher
Generational cattle farms face reckoning as younger generations opt out

Latest News

Some voters want politicians to hold up their end of the bargain when it comes to fulfilling...
Polls suggest that people are tired of broken promises and “fake news”
Healthwatch with Black Hills Pediatrics.
HealthWatch: Headache prevention in children
Rapid City pools attendance was lower than the post-COVID year.
Attendance at Rapid City outdoor pools was good but not record-breaking
After a fun summer of playing in the water at Main Street Square the fountains at the downtown...
Main Street Square fountain has come to an end this season