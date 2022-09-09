Main Street Square fountain has come to an end this season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With school back in session and summer coming to an end, the Main Street fountain was turned off. However, the recent spike in hot weather prompted the square to once again let the fountains flow.

“We love coming here every day. Well not every day, but we’ve been down here all through the summer,” said mom Lacy Gilliland

But that return is short lived. The normal fall routine is back on track. The fountain will be turned off Friday and the square will be prepped for the winter season. That means the ice rink is coming back.

