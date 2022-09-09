High court blocks recognition of LGBTQ campus at Yeshiva U

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, Monday, June 27, 2022. The Supreme Court...
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, Monday, June 27, 2022. The Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a court order that would have forced Yeshiva University to recognize an LGBTQ group as an official campus club. The court acted Friday, Sept. 9, in a brief order signed by Justice Sonia Sotomayor that indicated the court would have more to say on the topic at some point.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:03 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a court order that would have forced Yeshiva University to recognize an LGBTQ group as an official campus club.

The court acted Friday in a brief order signed by Justice Sonia Sotomayor that indicated the court would have more to say on the topic at some point.

The university, an Orthodox Jewish institution in New York, argued that granting recognition to the group, the YU Pride Alliance, “would violate its sincere religious beliefs.”

On the other side, the club said Yeshiva already has recognized a gay pride club at its law school.

A New York state court sided with the student group and ordered the university to recognize the club immediately. The matter is on appeal in the state court system, but judges there refused to put the order on hold in the meantime.

The Supreme Court has been very receptive to religious freedom claims in recent years.

In June, conservatives who hold a 6-3 majority struck down a Maine program prohibiting state funds from being spent at religious schools and ruled a high school football coach in Washington state has the right to pray on the field after games.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Rapid City woman is arrested following a four-car crash.
Rapid City woman arrested following four-car crash
Dead toddler found inside a vehicle in Clark
Motorcycle crash
Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
Missing person found deceased at Stratobowl
Missing person found deceased at Stratobowl
Senator Mike Rounds joins the growing list of people banned from Russia.
South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds joins the latest groups of Americans banned from Russia

Latest News

King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, arrive at Buckingham Palace in London, Friday,...
UK watches to see if king departs from mother’s traditions
Brigham Young University said it reached out to more than 50 people who attended the event,...
BYU investigation finds no racial slurs against Duke player
This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Kay off the Pacific coast of...
Tropical Storm Kay veers away from Mexico- California border
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation helped pay off 21 mortgages to fallen first responder families...
Foundation pays off 21 mortgages for fallen first responder families ahead of 9/11