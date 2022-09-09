Bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 is underway

By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 12:44 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) – A bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 started Sept. 6. The project is taking place on the northside of Highway 16 near the intersection of Hill City-Keystone Road, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

The westbound lane will be closed, and westbound traffic will be directed to the center lane for the duration of the project. Flaggers will be used intermittently throughout the project and slight delays can be expected.

The prime contractor on the $74,000 project is Mainline Contracting of Rapid City. The completion date for the project is scheduled for Sept. 22.

