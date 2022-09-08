YMCA of Rapid City prepares for opening of new wellness facility in Box Elder

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:48 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The YMCA of Rapid City focuses on community health and a new partnership continues that mission.

“We’re so excited for the Liberty Center and our great partnership with the City of Box Elder and the Ellsworth Authority,” said Keiz Larson, the executive officer for YMCA of Rapid City. “The Liberty Center will provide a new health and wellness facility for the Box Elder and Ellsworth communities.”

The grand opening is currently scheduled for the beginning of November.

Call 605-718-9622 or visit rcymca.org/libertycenter for more information and to sign up for a Liberty Center Y membership.

