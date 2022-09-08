Windy and warm today with rainy cooler conditions tomorrow

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:42 AM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Three perfect words to describe today are warm, breezy, and hazy. Temperatures will range from the upper 70s to the low 90s this afternoon, temperatures look to fall into the low 80s around dinner time as more cloud cover looks to move into the area. Winds also look to pick up for this afternoon with sustained winds at 25 to 30 mph gusting up to 45 miles per hour in some locations. Tonight, we will see temperatures in the 40s and 50s with showers possible for tonight. Friday will be rainy and in the 50s and 60s as we start out our weekend.

