Rapid City woman arrested following four-car crash

A Rapid City woman is arrested following a four-car crash.
A Rapid City woman is arrested following a four-car crash.(Rapid City Police Department)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 2:55 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 35-year-old Rapid Cityy woman is arrested following a downtown crash about 7:30 Wednesday night.

Clevia Womack is charged with sixth offense driving under the influence, failure to obey a traffic signal and reckless driving.

According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department, witnesses said a Dodge minivan was speeding and ran a red light at the intersection of Mount Rushmore Road and Main Street.

That minivan hit an SUV which then collided with a Jeep. The minivan that caused the initial crash then hit another minivan.

Several people were injured but the extent of those injuries were not released.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dead toddler found inside a vehicle in Clark
Motorcyclist killed in weekend crash
Missing person found deceased at Stratobowl
Missing person found deceased at Stratobowl
2800 block of Sheridan Heights Drive.
Three Rapid City suspects arrested for burglary and drugs
Will McDonald, Cattle Rancher
Generational cattle farms face reckoning as younger generations opt out

Latest News

Motorcycle crash
Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
Showers are likely
Big changes for tomorrow
EOD competition
Ellsworth EOD to conduct training Sept. 8-9
Students at South Dakota Mines learn how to use a tourniquet in class.
Mines students learn survival skills, no matter their major