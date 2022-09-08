Olivia Kieffer-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week

Kieffer has helped the RC Christian volleyball team get off to an 11-3 start
9-7 Christian AOW
By Ben Burns
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:16 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Olivia Kieffer is a two sport standout for Rapid City Christian. She will play college basketball at USD. She’s also taking care of business on the volleyball court has she has helped the Comets get off to an 11-3 start. Congrats on being our Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week.

