Mines students learn survival skills, no matter their major

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota Mines prepares their students for different situations, no matter the career path. Thursday, one professor took hands-on learning to the next level.

Tim Masterlark has been a professor for many years and thought his teaching was going stale. So, he enhanced his style through a fellowship that taught him key survival skills he now brings to the classroom.

“They’re lost in thought they’re not paying attention to their surroundings. So really if I could get students to get their heads up looking around not being weird about it but just ‘what are potential threats?’,” said Masterlark. “Who do I need to pay attention to? It can be something as simple as coming up to a street, there’s a car coming, right? It doesn’t have to be anything unusual, but these skills are relevant for just living day-to-day in the US.”

Starting out on campus, students practice using a tourniquet on a medical mannequin with help nearby. Students say training for a freak accident will settle the nerves in a real-life situation.

“You don’t feel real as rushed into it. You kind of don’t know what you’re doing versus with the training, we know what we’re gonna do so it’s much easier, much more fluent, as were if an incident was to occur,” said student Andrew Sansess.

Training on the campus green was just the first step. Next, the students head to the less predictable environment of the Badlands National Park.

“I wanted to take this to the Badlands because they’re called the Badlands. I expect they’re going to get out there, they’re gonna get wet, they’re gonna get dirty. They might get hot and sweaty. The point is, they’ll be uncomfortable,” explained Masterlark.

Even though training might be awkward, the students agree the skills are valuable for any career they chose.

“Absolutely, I think it’s really great to have the kind of skills to be able to handle any kind of crisis situation if need be,” said student Nicklaus Wiswedel

