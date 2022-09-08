Ellsworth EOD to conduct training Sept. 8-9

EOD competition
EOD competition(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:00 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 28th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight is scheduled to conduct training on the base’s EOD range from 7 p.m., Sept. 8 until 3 a.m., Sept. 9.

According to a release from Ellsworth, such training activities allow EOD technicians to hone their ability to detect, disarm and dispose of explosive threats. Assigned to some of the most dangerous missions, they perform tactically harrowing and technically demanding tasks in diverse environments worldwide.

Base and area residents may hear explosions during that period.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dead toddler found inside a vehicle in Clark
Motorcyclist killed in weekend crash
Missing person found deceased at Stratobowl
Missing person found deceased at Stratobowl
2800 block of Sheridan Heights Drive.
Three Rapid City suspects arrested for burglary and drugs
Will McDonald, Cattle Rancher
Generational cattle farms face reckoning as younger generations opt out

Latest News

Motorcycle crash
Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
Showers are likely
Big changes for tomorrow
A Rapid City woman is arrested following a four-car crash.
Rapid City woman arrested following four-car crash
Students at South Dakota Mines learn how to use a tourniquet in class.
Mines students learn survival skills, no matter their major