Ellsworth EOD to conduct training Sept. 8-9

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 28th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight is scheduled to conduct training on the base’s EOD range from 7 p.m., Sept. 8 until 3 a.m., Sept. 9.

According to a release from Ellsworth, such training activities allow EOD technicians to hone their ability to detect, disarm and dispose of explosive threats. Assigned to some of the most dangerous missions, they perform tactically harrowing and technically demanding tasks in diverse environments worldwide.

Base and area residents may hear explosions during that period.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.