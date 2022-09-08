Dead toddler found inside a vehicle in Clark

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A dead toddler was found in a vehicle in Clark, SD.

According to a release from the Office of Attorney General, a 911 call was made requesting an ambulance be dispatched to the scene. Before an ambulance arrived, medical professionals on scene determined that a toddler had died.

South Dakota Division of Investigation agents are assisting the Clark Police Department in this case.

