Big changes for tomorrow and Saturday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for much of our area until 7pm. The wildfire smoke we are seeing right now will clear out throughout the evening. By tomorrow night and Saturday, the smoke will be nearly completely gone. Rain will move into our area in the evening. Throughout the night, we will see showers across the area and they could last for several hours. However, the rain will mostly be light or moderate. That rain will continue during the early portion of the day tomorrow. More light showers are possible Saturday morning, but by the evening we will start to see clear skies. Temperatures tonight will be much cooler with lows dropping into the 50s and 40s. High temperatures tomorrow will only reach the 50s and 60s. Temperatures will warm up throughout the weekend with highs back in the lower 80s for most of next week. However, the temperatures next week won’t be anywhere near as hot as yesterday.

