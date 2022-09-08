Big changes for tomorrow and Saturday

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:26 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for much of our area until 7pm. The wildfire smoke we are seeing right now will clear out throughout the evening. By tomorrow night and Saturday, the smoke will be nearly completely gone. Rain will move into our area in the evening. Throughout the night, we will see showers across the area and they could last for several hours. However, the rain will mostly be light or moderate. That rain will continue during the early portion of the day tomorrow. More light showers are possible Saturday morning, but by the evening we will start to see clear skies. Temperatures tonight will be much cooler with lows dropping into the 50s and 40s. High temperatures tomorrow will only reach the 50s and 60s. Temperatures will warm up throughout the weekend with highs back in the lower 80s for most of next week. However, the temperatures next week won’t be anywhere near as hot as yesterday.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dead toddler found inside a vehicle in Clark
Motorcyclist killed in weekend crash
Missing person found deceased at Stratobowl
Missing person found deceased at Stratobowl
2800 block of Sheridan Heights Drive.
Three Rapid City suspects arrested for burglary and drugs
Will McDonald, Cattle Rancher
Generational cattle farms face reckoning as younger generations opt out

Latest News

Windy and warm today with rainy cooler conditions tomorrow
HOT
Boiling hot temperatures remain a possibility for today!
Much better by the weekend
Very hot again Wednesday
Nicer by the weekend
Very hot the next few days