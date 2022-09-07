South Dakota Community Foundation CEO shares the positive impact they make to South Dakota communities

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Community Foundation, for 35 years, continues to have an impact on communities in South Dakota. Stephanie Judson, CEO of the South Dakota Community Foundation says the foundation has awarded $250 million in grants since the foundation was formed. The community foundation has also held an integral role in the Build Dakota Scholarship and the South Dakota Freedom Scholarship.

