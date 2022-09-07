South Dakota Community Foundation CEO shares the positive impact they make to South Dakota communities

By Keith Grant
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:39 AM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Community Foundation, for 35 years, continues to have an impact on communities in South Dakota. Stephanie Judson, CEO of the South Dakota Community Foundation says the foundation has awarded $250 million in grants since the foundation was formed. The community foundation has also held an integral role in the Build Dakota Scholarship and the South Dakota Freedom Scholarship.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2800 block of Sheridan Heights Drive.
Three Rapid City suspects arrested for burglary and drugs
While one of the archaeologist was sifting through dirt, the magnet he was using was able to...
Archaeologist digs up answers to laundry mystery at Old Fort Meade
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Public Service Loan Forgiveness
Deadline looms for federal program that could forgive certain student loans
Will McDonald, Cattle Rancher
Generational cattle farms face reckoning as younger generations opt out

Latest News

Recreational marijuana ballot initiative could be more hotly contested in 2022
.
Tatanka Hot Shots
.
Fans For Schools
The construction site on Villaggio Lane is part of the many building permits that Rapid City...
Rapid City sees fewer building permits but a higher value on current permits