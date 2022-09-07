Sheriff’s deputy sought in connection with 2 fatal shootings in California

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:25 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say they are seeking a northern California sheriff’s deputy the in connection with the slaying of two people early Wednesday morning.

He remains at-large hours after the bloodshed.

Law enforcement officials say they are searching for Devin Williams Jr., a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Williams allegedly shot the pair in Dublin, California, early Wednesday morning and drove away.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

