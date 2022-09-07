Rapid City sees fewer building permits but a higher value on current permits

By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 8:27 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City continues an upward trend when it comes to valuations for recent building permits, breaking a record for the value of those permits set in the January to August period last year.

Last year, the city issued 3,111 building permits with a total value of more than $245.82 million. While the number of permits issued this year is down compared to last year, only 1,907 were issued in the same time frame, the total value of the permits is up to $295.87 million.

Rapid City officials attribute this to bigger and more expensive construction projects such as larger apartment complexes and buildings for commercial uses.

But the past two months have shown a slight dip in the numbers with the number of permits leveling out.

“They’re fairly lukewarm, as we use the term ‘pedestrian.’ We didn’t really hit it out of the park. In fact, if you look at the numbers they kind of take us back to maybe a 2018 figure, as far as taking that July and August activity,” said Rapid City’s communications director, Darrell Shoemaker.

Currently, the request for building permits has slowed down but Rapid City is still aiming for the $300-$400 million benchmark they want to reach before the end of the year.

