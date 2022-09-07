Man impersonating officer pulls over deputy

Brighton Police Department says a man impersonating an officer pulled over an off-duty deputy. (KNCN via CNN Newsource)
By KCNC Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:09 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KCNC) - Police in Colorado said a man impersonating an officer chose the wrong car to pull over on Saturday on I-76.

“We did have officers dispatched to the report of a police impersonator on I-76 heading westbound between Bridge Street and Bromley Lane,” Kylynn Delohery with Brighton Police Department said.

Police say Jose Flores Ortiz was driving a 2019 Dodge Durango and activated red and blue lights from a bar in his windshield to attempt to pull someone over.

The person he as trying to pull over was a real off-duty deputy with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

“It seemed a little strange to this off-duty deputy,” Delohery said. “Moments later, the Durango started to brake-check the off-duty deputy and forced him to the shoulder of the interstate.”

Police said Ortiz was wearing a security shirt and had a silver badge.

The off-duty deputy says the man “charged” his vehicle.

Fearing for his safety, the off-duty deputy pulled his firearm on the man and detained him.

“He was arrested on scene and booked into Adams County jail,” Delohery said.

He is charged with impersonating a peace officer, driving under the influence of alcohol and prohibited use of a weapon, among other charges.

While the alleged impersonator chose the wrong car to pull over Saturday, the risk of officer impersonations is still out there.

“There are people who impersonate police officers, and it could have been definitely a dangerous situation,” Delohery said.

Police said if you ever find yourself in this situation, don’t pull over and put down your window for a vehicle you suspect is not law enforcement.

Instead, drive at a safe speed and turn your hazard lights on.

Call 911 to confirm if the person pulling you over is a member of law enforcement.

They also recommend familiarizing yourself with the vehicles of your local law enforcement agencies.

Copyright 2022 KCNC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2800 block of Sheridan Heights Drive.
Three Rapid City suspects arrested for burglary and drugs
While one of the archaeologist was sifting through dirt, the magnet he was using was able to...
Archaeologist digs up answers to laundry mystery at Old Fort Meade
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Will McDonald, Cattle Rancher
Generational cattle farms face reckoning as younger generations opt out
Officials confirmed Dr. Evan Dishion was the hiker who died at Spur Cross Trailhead on Monday.
Doctor dies after getting lost, running out of water while hiking, officials say

Latest News

An UPS employee delivers packages on a snowy day. UPS is looking to hire additional workers to...
UPS to hire more than 100,000 workers for the holidays
People were stuck in a dark airport in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday morning.
Austin airport power back on after lengthy outage
FILE - This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant...
Shelling resumes near Ukraine nuclear plant, despite risks
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Suspect in deadly Canada stabbings has long criminal record
People are stuck in a dark airport in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday morning. No flights can leave.
RAW: Austin airport is without power