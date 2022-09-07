Judge strikes down 1931 Michigan law criminalizing abortion

FILE - In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally...
FILE - In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally following the United States Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, federally protected right to abortion, outside the state capitol in Lansing, Mich.(Paul Sancya | AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:02 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A judge has struck down Michigan’s 1931 anti-abortion law, months after suspending it last spring.

Judge Elizabeth Gleicher of the Court of Claims said the law violates the Michigan Constitution.

It was long dormant before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. The 1931 law makes it a crime to perform abortions unless the life of the mother is in danger.

Separately, the Michigan Supreme Court is considering whether to place a proposed amendment on the Nov. 8 ballot that would add abortion rights to the Michigan Constitution.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2800 block of Sheridan Heights Drive.
Three Rapid City suspects arrested for burglary and drugs
While one of the archaeologist was sifting through dirt, the magnet he was using was able to...
Archaeologist digs up answers to laundry mystery at Old Fort Meade
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Will McDonald, Cattle Rancher
Generational cattle farms face reckoning as younger generations opt out
Officials confirmed Dr. Evan Dishion was the hiker who died at Spur Cross Trailhead on Monday.
Doctor dies after getting lost, running out of water while hiking, officials say

Latest News

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Suspect in deadly Canada stabbings has long criminal record
A Northern California sheriff’s deputy is being sought in connection with the fatal shootings...
Sheriff’s deputy sought in connection with 2 fatal shootings in California
People were stuck in a dark airport in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday morning.
Power outage at Austin airport leads to flight delays
Former first lady Michelle Obama stands near her portrait as former President Barack Obama...
LIVE: Bidens welcome Obamas for White House portrait reveal