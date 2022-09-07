Highway Patrol recruits to graduate Sept. 9

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Eight South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper recruits will officially graduate this Friday, Sept. 9, during a ceremony in the State Capitol Rotunda. Three of them will be stationed West River.

“This graduation ceremony is the culmination of a process that took about a year starting with the recruits applying to the Highway Patrol and then being accepted. They have worked hard to get here. They all have shown a great desire to serve and protect the public,”” said Col. Rick Miller, superintendent of the state Highway Patrol.

The class includes Jason Abbitt who will be stationed in the Northern Hills B area; Terrell Janis in the Badlands; and Kyle Maciejewski, Rapid City B area.

Graduation ceremonies for Class 67 start at 10 a.m. South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo is the keynote speaker. The ceremony will be livestreamed on the Highway Patrol’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.