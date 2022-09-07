Dream Design International, Inc. hosts a groundbreaking ceremony for Black Hills Industrial Center

The blueprint for the industrial center was shown at the groundbreaking ceremony hosted by Dream Design International, Inc.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 8:22 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A groundbreaking ceremony regarding the planned Black Hills Industrial Center on Old Folsom Road was held Tuesday.

Dream Design International, Inc. project already has two companies lined up, one is a new Department of Defense building and the other is ACER Technologies.

The industrial center will have enough room for a couple of more businesses, according to the president of Dream Design International, Hani Shafai. He is excited by the amount of support he has gotten for the project, and by the time the first two companies establish themselves in the industrial center, there will be an additional 4,000 to 5,000 new job openings.

“There will be an additional 10 or eight businesses depending on the size of a couple of them. It all depends on how much ground they will take up,” said Shafai. “Then after we filled up the space we’ll stop marketing the location because we’ll be done with the center and so far it is moving a lot faster than we expected,”

The Black Hills Industrial Center currently has no set completion date but is set to bring a big influx of new workers according to Shafai.

