Document with foreign government’s nuclear information found at Mar-a-Lago, report says

A federal judge has granted a request by Trump's legal team to appoint a special master to review documents seized by the FBI. (CNN, DOJ, POOL, BILL HENNESSY)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:00 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Washington Post report said agents who searched former President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago last month found a document describing a foreign government’s military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities.

The report highlights the concerns of U.S. intelligence officials about classified material that Trump kept in his Florida home.

The Post did not identify the foreign government named in the document.

The Post also reported some of the seized documents detail top-secret U.S. operations that are so closely guarded that many senior national security officials are kept in the dark about them.

Only the president, some cabinet members, or a near-cabinet-level official could authorize other officials to know the details.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2800 block of Sheridan Heights Drive.
Three Rapid City suspects arrested for burglary and drugs
While one of the archaeologist was sifting through dirt, the magnet he was using was able to...
Archaeologist digs up answers to laundry mystery at Old Fort Meade
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Will McDonald, Cattle Rancher
Generational cattle farms face reckoning as younger generations opt out
Officials confirmed Dr. Evan Dishion was the hiker who died at Spur Cross Trailhead on Monday.
Doctor dies after getting lost, running out of water while hiking, officials say

Latest News

The national average price of gas has fallen to $3.75, which is down 29.5 cents from a month...
Gas prices continue to drop for the 12th week in a row
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Suspect in deadly Canada stabbings has long criminal record
People were stuck in a dark airport in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday morning.
Power outage at Austin airport leads to flight delays
An UPS employee delivers packages on a snowy day. UPS is looking to hire additional workers to...
UPS to hire more than 100,000 workers for the holidays