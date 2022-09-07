Dinosaur park is receiving an overdue renovation

The path where the bench is located will be under renovation come Sept. 20.
The path where the bench is located will be under renovation come Sept. 20.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:47 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Dinosaur Park is set to receive a much-needed renovation this month.

The prehistoric-themed park has been in Rapid City since 1936.

The park was originally built for the purpose of getting people back to work after the Great Depression, along with the hope that it would increase tourism for Rapid City while Mount Rushmore was still being sculpted.

This project will focus on making the park more visitor-friendly by enhancing the paths and stairs leading up to the dinosaurs on top of the hill and making it more accessible. As of Sept. 6, the park has not received a major update for quite a while, the last major renovation was the addition of the stairs.

“So, we’ve had some minor renovations over the years. We believe that the current stairs were added in the fifties and the dinosaurs have been touched up and painted a few times,” said city Parks and Recreation landscape designer Melissa Petersen.

Petersen also mentioned that the renovations will bring safety features up to code and provide new and upgraded visitor amenities which include site interpretations.

Access to the hilltop will be blocked off starting Sept. 20, until April 20 of next year. The entire project is scheduled to be completed sometime in December of 2023.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot and killed Sunday morning at a home in Arlington, Kingsburg County Steve...
Arlington shooting victim’s name released, DCI declares no threat to public
According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford...
2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash
While one of the archaeologist was sifting through dirt, the magnet he was using was able to...
Archaeologist digs up answers to laundry mystery at Old Fort Meade
Maggie Jacobsen, 3, is expected to be OK after she swallowed a button battery that came from...
Cracker Barrel honey helps girl, 3, who swallowed battery
The owner of Cox's Farm Stand shows a well developed cob of sweet corn.
Vale family masters art of growing sweet corn

Latest News

Avoid Opioid Program
Avoid Opioid Program
Black Hills Industrial Center
Black Hills Industrial Center
Building Permits
Building Permits
Fire Danger
Fire Danger