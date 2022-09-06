Very hot again tomorrow

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:32 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We have an Air Quality Alert in effect for Northeast Wyoming until 1pm tomorrow due to the heavy wildfire smoke. The smoke will remain heavy through tomorrow, and may get even worse for the Black Hills during the evening tomorrow. The good news is that the smoke looks to get better throughout the day on Thursday. We also have a Red Flag Warning in effect from noon until midnight tomorrow for northern counties due to the low humidity and possible gusty winds. Temperatures are going to be brutally hot tomorrow with triple digits possible everywhere outside the Black Hills. We will see a front move through our area Thursday afternoon, and when that front moves through will determine the highs for that day. It looks like northern and western counties will see highs in the 80s, while southern and eastern counties will see highs in the 90s. However, our entire area will feel completely different Friday and Saturday with highs forecasted to be near 70°.

