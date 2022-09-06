Three Rapid City suspects arrested for burglary and drugs

2800 block of Sheridan Heights Drive.
2800 block of Sheridan Heights Drive.(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:59 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City police arrested three suspects reportedly involved in a storage unit burglary in Box Elder.

Joey Comes, 49; Esmerelda Stands, 40; and Joshawa Vlcek, 38; were arrested in a house on Sheridan Heights Drive after the police found a suspicious vehicle with flatbed trailer parked outside the home.

When a search warrant was obtained and executed, police found numerous items of stolen property inside the house and the vehicle/trailer. A number of drug items were also located in the home.

According to a release from RCPD, Vlcek was placed under arrest for receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Stands was placed under arrest for receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Comes was placed under arrest for receiving stolen property.

Travel Etiquette in the Black hills