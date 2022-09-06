Police confirm body found at crime scene in South Memphis

The scene on Chestnut Street.
The scene on Chestnut Street.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin and Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:32 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A large police presence emerged in South Memphis where authorities confirmed a body was found.

Multiple agencies are at the scene and the area is off by police tape.

A police helicopter also hovered the area.

There is no confirmation of the crime scene being related to Eliza Fletcher’s disappearance.

MPD released the following tweet:

A mile away, Memphis police and Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies were outside Hamilton High School in mobile command centers.

Shelby County Emergency Management, Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies, and Homeland Security Command Center are still at the location.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford...
2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard
One person was shot and killed Sunday morning at a home in Arlington, Kingsburg County Steve...
Arlington shooting victim’s name released, DCI declares no threat to public
Maggie Jacobsen, 3, is expected to be OK after she swallowed a button battery that came from...
Cracker Barrel honey helps girl, 3, who swallowed battery

Latest News

While one of the archaeologist was sifting through dirt, the magnet he was using was able to...
Archaeologist digs up answers to laundry mystery at Old Fort Meade
The man charged with kidnapping a Tennessee woman jogging near the University of Memphis last...
Clues lead to an arrest of Memphis kidnapping suspect
Labor union presence in Rapid City, stronger than you may think
Labor union presence in Rapid City, stronger than you may think
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Canadian police: 1 suspect in stabbings has been found dead