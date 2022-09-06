Motorcyclist killed in weekend crash
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:47 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One man died in a motorcycle crash north of Hill City on Saturday night. The 72-year-old driver’s name has not been released pending notification of the family members.
According to a release form the Department of Public Safety, a 2012 Harley Davidson Touring motorcycle was southbound on U.S. Highway 385 when it crossed the centerline into the northbound lane and hit a guardrail. The driver, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.