Hazy and hot conditions will continue until Thursday

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:56 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today temperatures will range from the 80s for the interior portions of the Black Hills to the 90s and 100s for places closer to the plains. Hazy and hot conditions will continue until Thursday with Wednesday looking to be the hottest day with temperatures close to the 100s for a few areas.

Thursday a cold front looks to push into the area plunging temperatures from the 90s on Thursday to more fall like temperatures in the 60s and 70s for Friday. We will slowly be warming up back into the 80s after this weekend.

