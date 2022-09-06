Forest Service proposes Fish wildfire recovery project

Fish fire area near Sundance, Wyo.
Fish fire area near Sundance, Wyo.(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:06 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The U.S. Forest Service proposed to reduce risk of beetle infestation, mitigate future fire hazard, and restore forest vegetation in response to the Fish wildfire.

The fire burned 6,793 acres, including 3,230 acres of National Forest lands, between July 31 and Aug. 14.

According to the proposed project, burned pine will be removed from areas of 100 percent mortality and from areas of partial mortality, while retaining trees that are likely to survive on National Forest lands. The project would also include planting local ponderosa pine seedlings and protecting re-sprouted burned aspen from wildlife browsing.

The proposed area is in the northwestern Black Hills, south of Sundance, Wyo., and includes Fish Canyon, Adams Canyon, Silver Creek, Duling Hill, and Iron Mountain.

Removal and sale of merchantable material would occur. Non-merchantable cut material would be scattered, chipped, piled and burned, or otherwise treated to mitigate fire hazard. Seeding of disturbed ground and suppression of noxious weeds would occur, as needed, following tree removal and road work.

No construction of new or permanent roads would occur. Temporary roads would be decommissioned within three years of project completion.

