Wagging tails take over the Jimmy Hilton Pool

By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 9:39 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Whether it was the strains of ‘Hound Dog’ or ‘Who Let the Dogs Out’ it was a ‘hot doggin’ Sunday at Rapid City’s Jimmy Hilton Pool.

The Humane Society of the Black Hills hosted the 7th Annual Wags and Waves fundraiser. But this year’s event was a little different with Black Hills Energy and Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial matching donations. According to the Humane Society, the matching donations contributed immensely to their goal.

However, the event was about more than just raising money. The fundraiser was also a way of giving back to the community.

Humane Society of the Black Hills Resource Development Specialist Caitlin Ausmann said Wags and Waves also celebrates pet owners who have found their furry friends at the humane society.

“Aside from raising funds for local animals that need us, we really like to bring our community together. Especially to see the dogs that were adopted from us come back to all these fun events,” said Ausmann. “Doing events for our community is a way that we can give back, and it’s really important to us to show others that we care, and we see everything that the community is doing for the Humane Society of the Black Hills.”

All proceeds went to the Human Society of the Black Hills in order to help support the around 5,000 animals there.

